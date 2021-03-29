Analysts suggest SenesTech Inc. (SNES) could spike 55.5% in a year

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) is 3.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNES stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 1.30% and -8.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -9.64% at the moment leaves the stock 0.14% off its SMA200. SNES registered -25.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8904 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7341.

The stock witnessed a -7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.49%, and is -21.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 12.29% over the month.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $22.61M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.92% and -58.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-367.40%).

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SenesTech Inc. (SNES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 198.40% year-over-year.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SenesTech Inc. (SNES), with 82.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 5.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.46M, and float is at 3.81M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 5.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 34278.0 shares valued at $59129.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.36% of the SNES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 7355.0 shares valued at $12687.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TCI Wealth Advisors, Inc. which holds 3401.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $5866.0, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1500.0 with a market value of $2587.0.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SenesTech Inc. (SNES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading 15.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -481.62% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.