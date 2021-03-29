Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is 8.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $17.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.40, the stock is -5.97% and -1.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -5.46% at the moment leaves the stock 21.99% off its SMA200. ABR registered 138.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.85.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.14%, and is -7.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has around 522 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $603.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.90 and Fwd P/E is 8.36. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.41% and -10.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $46.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.59% while institutional investors hold 43.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.92M, and float is at 118.97M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 41.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.36 million shares valued at $175.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the ABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.78 million shares valued at $81.92 million to account for 4.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $36.4 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $33.03 million.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green William C ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Green William C bought 3,590 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $16.60 per share for a total of $59604.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Green William C (Director) bought a total of 9,099 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $12.95 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Green William C (Director) disposed off 9,099 shares at an average price of $12.93 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 103,672 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR).

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading 95.58% up over the past 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is 47.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.78% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.