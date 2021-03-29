Are we looking at the next big move in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is 37.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $34.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.15% off its average median price target of $23.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.11% off the consensus price target high of $27.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is 31.72% and 25.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 29.71% at the moment leaves the stock 18.73% off its SMA200. HSDT registered 54.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.42.

The stock witnessed a 31.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.23%, and is 30.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.84% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $32.25M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.92% and -46.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-413.70%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 8667.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.02% of the HSDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund with 7820.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.