Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Volatility At 6.23%, Should You Add A Position?

211 institutions hold shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), with 4.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 95.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.54M, and float is at 179.37M with Short Float at 6.65%. Institutions hold 93.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 23.62 million shares valued at $104.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the BKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with 18.01 million shares valued at $79.77 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.71 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $74.03 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 12.2 million with a market value of $54.05 million.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is 37.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -45.0% lower than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.09, the stock is 0.07% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 60.15% off its SMA200. BKD registered 87.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.36%, and is -3.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.78% and -10.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $770.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.00% in year-over-year returns.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 104.28% up over the past 12 months and Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) that is 278.80% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.54% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.47.