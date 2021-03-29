CDW Corporation (CDW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

914 institutions hold shares in CDW Corporation (CDW), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 95.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.60M, and float is at 139.67M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 94.39% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.88 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the CDW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.69 million shares valued at $1.28 billion to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 8.06 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 7.46 million with a market value of $983.2 million.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is 27.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.78 and a high of $162.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $159.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.28% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.72% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.63% lower than the price target low of $156.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.90, the stock is 6.56% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock 29.80% off its SMA200. CDW registered 66.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $136.39.

The stock witnessed a 7.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.30%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

CDW Corporation (CDW) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $22.51B and $18.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.83 and Fwd P/E is 21.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.73% and 3.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

CDW Corporation (CDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CDW Corporation (CDW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CDW Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.51 with sales reaching $4.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at CDW Corporation (CDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $162.13 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44235.0 shares.

CDW Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that KEBO COLLIN B. (See Remarks) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $154.78 per share for $0.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37207.0 shares of the CDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KULEVICH FREDERICK J. (See Remarks) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $154.78 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 15,478 shares of CDW Corporation (CDW).

CDW Corporation (CDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Systemax Inc. (SYX) that is trading 129.34% up over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 87.60% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 76.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.05% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.53.