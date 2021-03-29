Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) on Track to Reach $16.20 in a Year

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) is -75.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.77 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67% off its average median price target of $16.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.67% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is -37.04% and -49.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing -18.52% at the moment leaves the stock -49.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.75.

The stock witnessed a -44.13% in the last 1 month, and is -48.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.90% over the week and 14.60% over the month.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) has around 1171 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $112.46M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -14.67% and -80.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $41.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.30% this year.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.17M, and float is at 65.63M with Short Float at 0.36%.