Danaher Corporation (DHR) Is Up 1.86% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is 1.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.70 and a high of $248.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHR stock was last observed hovering at around $218.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.58% off its average median price target of $268.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.98% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 6.88% higher than the price target low of $243.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $226.27, the stock is 3.71% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.63 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 5.29% off its SMA200. DHR registered 63.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $224.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $225.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has around 67000 employees, a market worth around $155.75B and $22.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.40 and Fwd P/E is 27.72. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.19% and -9.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danaher Corporation (DHR) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danaher Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.69 with sales reaching $6.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.90% in year-over-year returns.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Top Institutional Holders

2,184 institutions hold shares in Danaher Corporation (DHR), with 80.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.28% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 711.60M, and float is at 630.23M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 81.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.74 million shares valued at $10.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.84% of the DHR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 45.71 million shares valued at $10.15 billion to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 31.36 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $6.97 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 31.14 million with a market value of $6.92 billion.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Danaher Corporation (DHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RALES MITCHELL P ,the company’sChairman of Exec. Committee. SEC filings show that RALES MITCHELL P bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $221.46 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3156.0 shares.

Danaher Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that RALES MITCHELL P (Chairman of Exec. Committee) bought a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $221.59 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.41 million shares of the DHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Ellis Brian W (Senior Vice President – GC) disposed off 3,852 shares at an average price of $244.59 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 18,857 shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR).

Danaher Corporation (DHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 87.64% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 62.48% higher over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is 43.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.03% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.