F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is 37.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.56% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.02, the stock is 2.40% and 11.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 46.33% off its SMA200. FNB registered 73.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.58.

The stock witnessed a 7.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.49%, and is -1.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3819 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.37 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.37% and -5.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $312.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

437 institutions hold shares in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 74.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 322.55M, and float is at 320.12M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 74.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 32.35 million shares valued at $307.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the FNB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.86 million shares valued at $302.65 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 23.18 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $220.18 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 16.37 million with a market value of $155.51 million.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bena Pamela A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $10.29 per share for a total of $5145.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40286.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Dively Mary Jo (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $9.12 per share for $27360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47517.0 shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Bena Pamela A (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.22 for $14440.0. The insider now directly holds 41,786 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 113.20% up over the past 12 months and S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) that is 20.57% higher over the same period. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is 49.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.4% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.