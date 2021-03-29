Fastenal Company (FAST) up 3.54% since start of the year

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is 3.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.22 and a high of $51.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAST stock was last observed hovering at around $49.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -26.4% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.56, the stock is 7.50% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 9.32% off its SMA200. FAST registered 57.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.05.

The stock witnessed a 9.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is 6.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Fastenal Company (FAST) has around 20365 employees, a market worth around $28.27B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.89 and Fwd P/E is 29.43. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.02% and -2.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Fastenal Company (FAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastenal Company (FAST) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastenal Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Top Institutional Holders

1,232 institutions hold shares in Fastenal Company (FAST), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 81.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 574.10M, and float is at 572.45M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 80.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.8 million shares valued at $3.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the FAST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.03 million shares valued at $2.15 billion to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 30.94 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 27.55 million with a market value of $1.35 billion.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Fastenal Company (FAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watts Jeffery Michael ,the company’sExecutive Vice-President. SEC filings show that Watts Jeffery Michael sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $48.20 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fastenal Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Eastman Stephen L. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $44.63 per share for $44630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9000.0 shares of the FAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Ancius Michael J (Director) acquired 560 shares at an average price of $44.15 for $24724.0. The insider now directly holds 5,184 shares of Fastenal Company (FAST).

Fastenal Company (FAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 60.38% up over the past 12 months and MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) that is 84.50% higher over the same period. Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) is 72.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.35% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.