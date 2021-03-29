Here are the top Institutional holders of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares

590 institutions hold shares in Chegg Inc. (CHGG), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.93% while institutional investors hold 104.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.98M, and float is at 126.88M with Short Float at 9.62%. Institutions hold 102.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 15.99 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the CHGG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.01 million shares valued at $994.26 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.64 million shares representing 7.45% and valued at over $870.84 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 7.47 million with a market value of $674.97 million.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is -5.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.53 and a high of $115.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $86.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.76% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.73% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.30, the stock is -5.49% and -11.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 5.14% off its SMA200. CHGG registered 132.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.14.

The stock witnessed a -8.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.36%, and is -6.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $12.13B and $644.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 41.75. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.22% and -25.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $184.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.30% in year-over-year returns.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Chegg Inc. (CHGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lem Esther, the company’s CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Lem Esther sold 34,449 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $89.34 per share for a total of $3.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that FILLMORE JOHN PAUL (PRESIDENT, CHEGG SKILLS) sold a total of 51,505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $90.15 per share for $4.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CHGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, ROSENSWEIG DANIEL (PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $99.55 for $29.87 million. The insider now directly holds 1,607,090 shares of Chegg Inc. (CHGG).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) that is -19.64% lower over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 74.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.64% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.