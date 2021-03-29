Here are the top Institutional holders of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) shares

126 institutions hold shares in DCP Midstream LP (DCP), with 118.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.91% while institutional investors hold 63.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.30M, and float is at 89.77M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 27.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 11.37 million shares valued at $210.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.46% of the DCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 9.5 million shares valued at $175.85 million to account for 4.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.97 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $110.5 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $69.42 million.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is 21.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $26.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $21.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.45, the stock is -5.21% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 39.23% off its SMA200. DCP registered 454.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 120.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.85.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.99%, and is -4.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.52% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 626.54% and -16.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DCP Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $2.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.80% in year-over-year returns.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading 324.18% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 52.72% higher over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 56.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.1% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.