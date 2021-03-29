Here are the top Institutional holders of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) shares

250 institutions hold shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.51% while institutional investors hold 101.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.93M, and float is at 45.48M with Short Float at 6.42%. Institutions hold 94.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HG Vora Capital Management, LLC with over 4.75 million shares valued at $151.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the SBGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.29 million shares valued at $136.73 million to account for 8.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 4.15 million shares representing 8.42% and valued at over $132.34 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $112.92 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.95 and a high of $39.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $29.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -45.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.14, the stock is -17.11% and -13.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 16.16% off its SMA200. SBGI registered 61.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.49%, and is -14.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.01% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $5.94B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.85% and -26.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.98 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH DAVID D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that SMITH DAVID D sold 332,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $33.90 per share for a total of $11.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that SMITH DAVID D (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 252,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $34.57 per share for $8.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the SBGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Gibber David B (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 4,746 shares at an average price of $38.72 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading 93.56% up over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is 109.93% higher over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is 98.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.53% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.