Here are the top Institutional holders of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) shares

1,011 institutions hold shares in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), with 9.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.21% while institutional investors hold 65.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.70M, and float is at 150.92M with Short Float at 8.23%. Institutions hold 61.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.47 million shares valued at $2.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.51% of the TDOC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.31 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are General Catalyst Group Management, LLC which holds 8.05 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $1.61 billion, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 7.83 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) is -11.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.52 and a high of $308.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $176.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $266.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.4% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 15.77% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.89, the stock is -9.70% and -25.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -17.47% off its SMA200. TDOC registered 10.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $226.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $216.87.

The stock witnessed a -19.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.53%, and is -7.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $26.90B and $1.09B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.53% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $452.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 81.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 153.70% in year-over-year returns.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

A total of 181 insider transactions have happened at Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geshuri Arnnon, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Geshuri Arnnon sold 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $205.00 per share for a total of $71750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96917.0 shares.

Teladoc Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Taneja Hemant (Director) sold a total of 72,549 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $198.30 per share for $14.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the TDOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Trencher Daniel (SVP Corporate Strategy) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $196.30 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 11,514 shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC).

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading 87.96% up over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is 236.60% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.14% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.