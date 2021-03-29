Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

498 institutions hold shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 67.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 355.90M, and float is at 347.91M with Short Float at 4.31%. Institutions hold 66.75% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 25.84 million shares valued at $537.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the BHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 17.94 million shares valued at $373.19 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glenview Capital Management, LLC which holds 16.43 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $341.83 million, while Goldentree Asset Management LP holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 11.19 million with a market value of $232.78 million.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is 49.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.97 and a high of $34.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.64% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -58.97% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.00, the stock is -5.08% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 46.16% off its SMA200. BHC registered 100.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.84.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.62%, and is -6.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $11.07B and $8.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.97% and -10.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Humphries William D., the company’s President, Ortho-Dermatologics. SEC filings show that Humphries William D. sold 114,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $19.87 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Humphries William D. (President, Ortho-Dermatologics) sold a total of 13,663 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $19.63 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Humphries William D. (President, Ortho-Dermatologics) disposed off 21,658 shares at an average price of $19.63 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 235,035 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).