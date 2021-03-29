Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU)

15 institutions hold shares in Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), with 7.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.20% while institutional investors hold 33.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.44M, and float is at 41.48M with Short Float at 0.57%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 2.39 million shares valued at $7.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.09% of the TEDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.58 million shares valued at $1.75 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 96589.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 79541.0 with a market value of $0.24 million.

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is -0.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.22% off the consensus price target high of $34.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.22% higher than the price target low of $34.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -4.25% and -3.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. TEDU registered -11.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1526 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6504.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.36%, and is -11.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) has around 11833 employees, a market worth around $164.71M and $290.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 101.33% and -43.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (339.80%).

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 13.66% up over the past 12 months and Franklin Covey Co. (FC) that is 56.65% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.07% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.