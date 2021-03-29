Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

453 institutions hold shares in Hexcel Corporation (HXL), with 443.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 101.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.00M, and float is at 83.20M with Short Float at 8.07%. Institutions hold 100.65% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.63 million shares valued at $369.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the HXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.29 million shares valued at $353.29 million to account for 8.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 4.96 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $240.74 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 3.72 million with a market value of $180.2 million.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 17.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.54 and a high of $64.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $59.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.31% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -71.94% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.74, the stock is -2.45% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 25.77% off its SMA200. HXL registered 28.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.53.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has around 4647 employees, a market worth around $4.96B and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 150.90 and Fwd P/E is 40.24. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.21% and -12.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hexcel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $300.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehman Gail E, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Lehman Gail E sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $52.37 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5615.0 shares.

Hexcel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Merlot Thierry (See Remarks) sold a total of 10,067 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $49.65 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35605.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Merlot Thierry (See Remarks) disposed off 10,810 shares at an average price of $36.44 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 31,868 shares of Hexcel Corporation (HXL).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is trading 111.43% up over the past 12 months and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) that is 31.11% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 35.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.15% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.5.