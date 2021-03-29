Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is -15.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $16.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMMR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is -7.02% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.66% off its SMA200. IMMR registered 75.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.60.

The stock witnessed a -5.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.81%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $292.76M and $30.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.60 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.71% and -42.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immersion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $7.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Immersion Corporation (IMMR), with 769.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.56% while institutional investors hold 70.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.95M, and float is at 26.32M with Short Float at 5.04%. Institutions hold 68.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raging Capital Management, Llc with over 2.63 million shares valued at $29.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the IMMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $15.62 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.25 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $14.09 million, while Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $11.98 million.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Jared ,the company’sInterim CEO/VP Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Smith Jared sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $10.13 per share for a total of $27858.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26034.0 shares.

Immersion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Smith Jared (Interim CEO/VP Worldwide Sales) sold a total of 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $10.82 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28784.0 shares of the IMMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Singer Eric (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.69 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 498,879 shares of Immersion Corporation (IMMR).

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) that is trading 49.39% up over the past 12 months and Visteon Corporation (VC) that is 126.21% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 74.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.83% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.87.