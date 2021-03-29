Is Century Aluminum Company (CENX) a good stock to buy now?

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) is 68.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CENX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.75% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -23.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -363.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.53, the stock is 10.31% and 30.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.17 million and changing 17.43% at the moment leaves the stock 81.69% off its SMA200. CENX registered 391.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.11.

The stock witnessed a 25.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.50%, and is 11.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has around 2078 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $1.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.71. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 536.77% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $458.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.80% in year-over-year returns.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in Century Aluminum Company (CENX), with 39.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.70% while institutional investors hold 96.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.80M, and float is at 49.89M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 54.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.68 million shares valued at $84.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the CENX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.66 million shares valued at $62.43 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.36 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $59.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 4.91 million with a market value of $54.16 million.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gudlaugsson Gunnar ,the company’sEVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that Gudlaugsson Gunnar sold 5,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.74 per share for a total of $97091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27140.0 shares.

Century Aluminum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BLESS MICHAEL A (President and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $17.62 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the CENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, BLESS MICHAEL A (President and CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $16.40 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 368,989 shares of Century Aluminum Company (CENX).

Century Aluminum Company (CENX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 379.24% up over the past 12 months. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) is 68.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.