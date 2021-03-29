LendingClub Corporation (LC) – The -29.62% Downside Potential Remains

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is 59.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $22.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -87.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is 10.52% and 26.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.86 million and changing -10.99% at the moment leaves the stock 113.58% off its SMA200. LC registered 82.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 277.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a 55.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.06%, and is -22.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.62% over the week and 13.35% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1030 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $456.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.60. Profit margin for the company is -41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.50% and -25.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82 with sales reaching $89.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -583.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.20% year-over-year.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in LendingClub Corporation (LC), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 82.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.39M, and float is at 75.73M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 80.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.46 million shares valued at $78.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the LC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.18 million shares valued at $65.27 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.85 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $61.73 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 4.86% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $48.03 million.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kay Valerie ,the company’sBank-Chief Capital Officer. SEC filings show that Kay Valerie sold 1,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $22.51 per share for a total of $30004.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79841.0 shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Sanborn Scott (CEO) sold a total of 8,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $11.73 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Kay Valerie (Bank-Chief Capital Officer) disposed off 2,560 shares at an average price of $11.72 for $30002.0. The insider now directly holds 81,174 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).