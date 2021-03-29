McAfee Corp. (MCFE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

19 institutions hold shares in McAfee Corp. (MCFE), with 154.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 76.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.30M, and float is at 156.99M with Short Float at 2.09%. Institutions hold 76.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 66.59 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 41.02% of the MCFE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Thoma Bravo, LP with 18.85 million shares valued at $314.64 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Intel Corporation which holds 5.7 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $95.08 million, while Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $87.65 million.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) is 35.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.80 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCFE stock was last observed hovering at around $22.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.84% off the consensus price target high of $30.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.62, the stock is -1.43% and 7.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 20.55% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.80.

The stock witnessed a 9.01% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.88%, and is -7.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) has around 6916 employees, a market worth around $9.46B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.08. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McAfee Corp. (MCFE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McAfee Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $732.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIC Private Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GIC Private Ltd sold 527,162 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $10.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25.87 million shares.

McAfee Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Intel Americas, Inc. (Director) sold a total of 3,788,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $18.90 per share for $71.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.7 million shares of the MCFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, THOMA BRAVO UGP, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 408,340 shares at an average price of $18.90 for $7.72 million. The insider now directly holds 18,852,120 shares of McAfee Corp. (MCFE).