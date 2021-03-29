New Big Money Means Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

319 institutions hold shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.30% while institutional investors hold 101.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.80M, and float is at 76.21M with Short Float at 6.06%. Institutions hold 96.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Putnam Investments LLC with over 8.94 million shares valued at $281.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the AGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.61 million shares valued at $271.06 million to account for 11.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 7.93 million shares representing 10.35% and valued at over $249.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.90% of the shares totaling 6.82 million with a market value of $214.77 million.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) is 35.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.45 and a high of $45.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGO stock was last observed hovering at around $42.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.59, the stock is -2.54% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 43.23% off its SMA200. AGO registered 46.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.80.

The stock witnessed a -2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.16%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has around 412 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $963.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.84% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $179.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.20% in year-over-year returns.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FREDERICO DOMINIC, the company’s President/CEO/Deputy Chairman. SEC filings show that FREDERICO DOMINIC sold 118,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $44.24 per share for a total of $5.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.29 million shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that FREDERICO DOMINIC (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) sold a total of 25,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $43.76 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the AGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, FREDERICO DOMINIC (President/CEO/Deputy Chairman) disposed off 4,903 shares at an average price of $43.76 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 1,428,727 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) that is trading 43.29% up over the past 12 months and MBIA Inc. (MBI) that is 19.14% higher over the same period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 30.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.74% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.43.