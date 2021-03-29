New Big Money Means Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,257 institutions hold shares in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), with 848.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 96.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.26M, and float is at 279.32M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 96.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.53 million shares valued at $5.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.13% of the DLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.51 million shares valued at $3.7 billion to account for 9.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 17.3 million shares representing 6.15% and valued at over $2.41 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 15.57 million with a market value of $2.17 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) is 2.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.21 and a high of $165.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLR stock was last observed hovering at around $138.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.55% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.16% off the consensus price target high of $179.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -2.08% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.91, the stock is 6.44% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock -0.46% off its SMA200. DLR registered 6.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.09.

The stock witnessed a 6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is 7.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has around 2878 employees, a market worth around $38.90B and $3.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 127.48 and Fwd P/E is 90.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -13.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.70% in year-over-year returns.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KENNEDY KEVIN sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $134.58 per share for a total of $26916.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Corey Dyer (EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING) sold a total of 737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $135.65 per share for $99974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8739.0 shares of the DLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Corey Dyer (EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING) disposed off 867 shares at an average price of $135.02 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 9,478 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR).

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 15.72% up over the past 12 months and QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) that is 17.05% higher over the same period. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is 22.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.55% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.