New Big Money Means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,338 institutions hold shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.90% while institutional investors hold 94.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.50M, and float is at 102.23M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 92.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.48 million shares valued at $5.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.91% of the REGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.78 million shares valued at $4.72 billion to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.93 million shares representing 7.53% and valued at over $3.83 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 6.95 million with a market value of $3.36 billion.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $424.02 and a high of $664.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REGN stock was last observed hovering at around $463.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.43% off its average median price target of $629.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.01% off the consensus price target high of $795.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 9.16% higher than the price target low of $525.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $476.91, the stock is 1.94% and -2.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 2.90% at the moment leaves the stock -13.52% off its SMA200. REGN registered 5.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $471.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $520.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.10%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has around 9123 employees, a market worth around $49.66B and $8.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.47% and -28.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $10.21 with sales reaching $2.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.70% in year-over-year returns.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RYAN ARTHUR F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RYAN ARTHUR F sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $506.92 per share for a total of $50692.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23691.0 shares.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that BROWN MICHAEL S (Director) sold a total of 2,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $554.32 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 891.0 shares of the REGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, RYAN ARTHUR F (Director) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $483.60 for $48360.0. The insider now directly holds 23,543 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -2.93% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 30.31% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 15.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.