Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) is -18.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.31 and a high of $24.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCUL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.97, the stock is -11.43% and -11.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 24.93% off its SMA200. OCUL registered 247.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.02.

The stock witnessed a -6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.79%, and is -17.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 8.83% over the month.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $17.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.74% and -30.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $8.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 201.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 226.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL), with 3.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.66% while institutional investors hold 58.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.69M, and float is at 66.88M with Short Float at 8.03%. Institutions hold 55.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 6.51 million shares valued at $134.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.56% of the OCUL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Summer Road LLC with 5.62 million shares valued at $116.31 million to account for 7.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.51 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $114.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $73.48 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SUMMER ROAD LLC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 437 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 16 at a price of $10.48 per share for a total of $4580.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.62 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that SUMMER ROAD LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 363,636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $5.50 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.62 million shares of the OCUL stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) that is trading 264.11% up over the past 12 months and Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) that is 54.61% higher over the same period. Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) is 25.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.55% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.