Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

255 institutions hold shares in Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), with 33.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.44% while institutional investors hold 73.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.97M, and float is at 185.00M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.35 million shares valued at $229.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the PGRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Norges Bank Investment Management with 19.88 million shares valued at $179.73 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.34 million shares representing 5.63% and valued at over $111.52 million, while Ronit Capital LLP holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 7.7 million with a market value of $69.61 million.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is 12.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.54 and a high of $10.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.88% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.19, the stock is 2.77% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 24.82% off its SMA200. PGRE registered 15.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.98%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $714.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.94% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $173.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -549.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armbrust Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Armbrust Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $9.43 per share for a total of $47150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Paramount Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Behler Albert P. (Chairman, CEO and President) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $9.65 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the PGRE stock.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading 55.18% up over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is 20.18% higher over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is 17.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.83% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.