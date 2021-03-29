Positives for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) as stock gains in recent trading

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is 1.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.01 and a high of $76.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.9% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.51% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.36, the stock is 3.71% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 4.22% off its SMA200. WPC registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.05.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.09%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $12.26B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.72 and Fwd P/E is 31.77. Profit margin for the company is 37.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.60% and -6.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $307.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

799 institutions hold shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.00% while institutional investors hold 64.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 176.38M, and float is at 173.50M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 63.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.23 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.82% of the WPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.72 million shares valued at $968.21 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.13 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $502.94 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 5.76 million with a market value of $406.75 million.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXANDER MARK A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER MARK A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $58.77 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18878.0 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading 15.80% up over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is 20.18% higher over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is 94.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.