Positives for Wayfair Inc. (W) as stock gains in recent trading

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 52.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.61 and a high of $369.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $329.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.64% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.63% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -108.29% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $343.68, the stock is 8.20% and 15.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 26.91% off its SMA200. W registered 523.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $303.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $279.31.

The stock witnessed a 33.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.40%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16122 employees, a market worth around $34.08B and $14.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 323.62 and Fwd P/E is 67.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 688.08% and -6.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $3.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.00% in year-over-year returns.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

581 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc. (W), with 6.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.81% while institutional investors hold 113.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.00M, and float is at 68.63M with Short Float at 18.79%. Institutions hold 107.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.91 million shares valued at $2.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.17% of the W Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.69 million shares valued at $1.74 billion to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.06 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Netzer Thomas ,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Netzer Thomas sold 161 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $306.58 per share for a total of $49359.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19337.0 shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $306.56 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,287 shares at an average price of $325.88 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 141,559 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading 191.87% up over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is 352.79% higher over the same period. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is 840.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.38% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.31.