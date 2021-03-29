Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is -6.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPDN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.25% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -17.04% and -15.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -4.33% at the moment leaves the stock 37.59% off its SMA200. IPDN registered 94.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 196.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0579 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8659.

The stock witnessed a -10.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.34%, and is -24.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.00% over the week and 15.63% over the month.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $32.61M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 219.69% and -56.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.40%).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.20% this year.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.23% while institutional investors hold 1.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 5.74M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48176.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IPDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 13909.0 shares valued at $36024.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 8550.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $22144.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 3007.0 with a market value of $7788.0.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading 18.70% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 74.11% higher over the same period. TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) is 95.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.17% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.