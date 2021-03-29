Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) is 0.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -9.55% and -17.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 1.58% off its SMA200. SFET registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3446.

The stock witnessed a -21.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.72%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.38% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.89% and -66.35% from its 52-week high.

.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), with 33.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.12M, and float is at 20.71M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 0.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 43752.0 shares valued at $62127.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the SFET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 24878.0 shares valued at $35326.0 to account for 0.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 14000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $19880.0, while Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 10730.0 with a market value of $15236.0.