Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is -15.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.29 and a high of $103.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $95.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.89% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.93% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 11.11% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $80.00, the stock is -13.12% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -16.57% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. SAIC registered 11.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.47.

The stock witnessed a -8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.22%, and is -16.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $7.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.48 and Fwd P/E is 10.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.89% and -23.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Science Applications International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.69 with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Top Institutional Holders

463 institutions hold shares in Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), with 375.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 80.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.10M, and float is at 57.84M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 79.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 5.67 million shares valued at $536.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the SAIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.23 million shares valued at $494.85 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.87 million shares representing 8.37% and valued at over $461.35 million, while Boston Partners holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 4.21 million with a market value of $398.44 million.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayopoulos Timothy J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mayopoulos Timothy J sold 2,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $99.77 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7398.0 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that KEENE NAZZIC S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,122 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $96.51 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49287.0 shares of the SAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Mathis Charles Alexander (Executive VP and CFO) acquired 1,450 shares at an average price of $69.80 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 24,196 shares of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is trading 4.68% up over the past 12 months and Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) that is 63.37% higher over the same period. Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is 23.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.11% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.