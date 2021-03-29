Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) on Track to Reach $9.00 in a Year

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) is -22.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -193.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -27.20% and -22.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 29.08% off its SMA200. SLDB registered 121.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.36.

The stock witnessed a -26.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.04%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.00% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 203.63% and -49.40% from its 52-week high.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), with 27.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.32% while institutional investors hold 99.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.23M, and float is at 51.81M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 67.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 10.8 million shares valued at $81.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the SLDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 9.98 million shares valued at $75.62 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 7.98 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $60.47 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 7.06 million with a market value of $53.52 million.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 2,608,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $5.75 per share for a total of $15.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13.41 million shares.

Solid Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 2,206,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $5.75 per share for $12.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.92 million shares of the SLDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Schneider Joel Solomon Zev (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 23,398 shares at an average price of $8.84 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 268,774 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB).