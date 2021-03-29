Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SFM Stock Is Going Next

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 39.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.25 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.66% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.98% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -55.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.96, the stock is 16.62% and 22.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 6.31% at the moment leaves the stock 24.93% off its SMA200. SFM registered 52.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.38.

The stock witnessed a 36.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.59%, and is 16.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $6.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.09% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.40%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), with 478.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 107.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.96M, and float is at 117.50M with Short Float at 13.85%. Institutions hold 106.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.09 million shares valued at $242.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the SFM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.37 million shares valued at $208.54 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 7.6 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $152.76 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $81.79 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinclair Jack ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sinclair Jack sold 7,557 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $23.17 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Hilgendorf Stacy W. (VP, Controller) sold a total of 419 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $23.17 per share for $9708.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3803.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Paulonis Denise (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,359 shares at an average price of $23.17 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 47,691 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 79.81% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 28.38% higher over the same period. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is 152.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.83% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.88.