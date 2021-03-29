Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) is 61.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.45% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 0.69% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 47.08% off its SMA200. SYNC registered 135.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1529 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6396.

The stock witnessed a 1.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.97%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 0.95% over the month.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $86.79M and $81.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.00. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.36% and -0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synacor Inc. (SYNC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synacor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $20.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Synacor Inc. (SYNC), with 5.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.35% while institutional investors hold 53.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 34.04M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 45.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.07 million shares valued at $2.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the SYNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.0 million shares valued at $2.72 million to account for 5.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raffles Associates, LP which holds 1.31 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $1.78 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $1.62 million.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Synacor Inc. (SYNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times.

Synacor Inc. (SYNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 41.66% up over the past 12 months and Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is 39.10% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 74.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.78% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 99740.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.