Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Volatility At 6.38%, Should You Add A Position?

219 institutions hold shares in Tenneco Inc. (TEN), with 2.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 68.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.54M, and float is at 61.43M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 66.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 7.29 million shares valued at $77.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.97% of the TEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.43 million shares valued at $46.91 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.69 million shares representing 5.56% and valued at over $39.16 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $19.87 million.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is 1.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $13.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is -5.86% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 15.88% off its SMA200. TEN registered 155.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.58%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $852.80M and $15.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.48. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.43% and -18.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenneco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $4.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -352.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Tenneco Inc. (TEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ICAHN CARL C, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ICAHN CARL C sold 90,721 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $10.77 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.96 million shares.

Tenneco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,062,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $11.42 per share for $12.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.05 million shares of the TEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, ICAHN CARL C (10% Owner) disposed off 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $11.9 million. The insider now directly holds 6,114,774 shares of Tenneco Inc. (TEN).

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading 83.40% up over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is 86.21% higher over the same period. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is 116.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.81% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.