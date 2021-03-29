Ternium S.A. (TX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

137 institutions hold shares in Ternium S.A. (TX), with institutional investors hold 21.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.31M, and float is at 52.04M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 21.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schroder Investment Management Group with over 7.34 million shares valued at $213.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.74% of the TX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 6.55 million shares valued at $190.55 million to account for 3.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prudential PLC which holds 2.38 million shares representing 1.21% and valued at over $69.07 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $68.16 million.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX) is 29.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.28 and a high of $38.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TX stock was last observed hovering at around $36.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.64% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -39.89% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.77, the stock is 6.94% and 19.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 4.86% at the moment leaves the stock 60.78% off its SMA200. TX registered 208.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.08.

The stock witnessed a 17.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.77%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.41% over the month.

Ternium S.A. (TX) has around 20061 employees, a market worth around $7.22B and $8.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 234.84% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Ternium S.A. (TX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ternium S.A. (TX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ternium S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.28 with sales reaching $3.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ternium S.A. (TX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading 202.62% up over the past 12 months and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) that is 160.30% higher over the same period. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is 129.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.16% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.95.