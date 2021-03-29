Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Volatility At 9.14%, Should You Add A Position?

278 institutions hold shares in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI), with 308.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.61% while institutional investors hold 97.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.47M, and float is at 49.94M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 96.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.8 million shares valued at $345.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.49% of the TCBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.67 million shares valued at $278.12 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 4.32 million shares representing 8.55% and valued at over $256.83 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $144.21 million.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is 30.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.94 and a high of $93.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCBI stock was last observed hovering at around $82.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.13% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -40.91% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.50, the stock is -7.91% and 3.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock 57.32% off its SMA200. TCBI registered 225.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.67.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.82%, and is -12.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) has around 1619 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.67% and -16.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $251.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ragusa Elysia Holt, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ragusa Elysia Holt bought 10,077 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $24.75 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10077.0 shares.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $52.65 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15972.0 shares of the TCBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, STALLINGS ROBERT W (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $44.23 for $44230.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI).

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 195.61% up over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is 49.85% higher over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 93.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.09% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.86.