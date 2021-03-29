TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 64.78% Upside

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) is -9.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $21.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFFP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.78% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.71% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is -15.45% and -21.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -13.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. TFFP registered 271.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.89.

The stock witnessed a -9.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.88%, and is -17.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 278.78% and -38.36% from its 52-week high.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.30% this year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP), with 4.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.20% while institutional investors hold 30.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.43M, and float is at 17.74M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 24.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 1.76 million shares valued at $25.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the TFFP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $19.33 million to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.63 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $8.98 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $7.16 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mattes Glenn R. ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Mattes Glenn R. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $17.04 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ROCAMBOLI STEPHEN (Director) sold a total of 20,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $16.85 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15722.0 shares of the TFFP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, COLEMAN KIRK ALLEN (CFO, Secretary and Treasurer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.05 for $85250.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP).