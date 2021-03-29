Things appear to be looking up for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is 11.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.87 and a high of $41.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.53, the stock is 10.08% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 21.15% off its SMA200. EPC registered 49.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.79.

The stock witnessed a 25.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.08%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $1.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.53 and Fwd P/E is 13.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.18% and -7.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $534.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), with 214.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.40M, and float is at 54.03M with Short Float at 7.06%. Institutions hold 96.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.09 million shares valued at $210.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the EPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.44 million shares valued at $188.21 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.81 million shares representing 5.18% and valued at over $97.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $92.31 million.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gaget Anne-Sophie ,the company’sChief Growth & Innovation Ofcr. SEC filings show that Gaget Anne-Sophie sold 4,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $35.69 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3273.0 shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading 10.58% up over the past 12 months and EnerSys (ENS) that is 83.51% higher over the same period. The Clorox Company (CLX) is 9.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.52% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.28.