Things appear to be looking up for Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is -0.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.55 and a high of $423.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $372.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.19% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.59% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $376.58, the stock is -2.61% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 9.47% off its SMA200. INTU registered 51.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $393.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $361.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.09%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $101.97B and $7.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.95 and Fwd P/E is 38.50. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.71% and -11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.82 with sales reaching $4.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

1,666 institutions hold shares in Intuit Inc. (INTU), with 8.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 90.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.00M, and float is at 255.03M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 88.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.68 million shares valued at $8.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the INTU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 21.56 million shares valued at $8.19 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.56 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $7.81 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 10.62 million with a market value of $4.03 billion.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clatterbuck Michelle M ,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 2,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $403.51 per share for a total of $0.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) sold a total of 364 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $407.38 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 221.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) disposed off 298 shares at an average price of $379.23 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 221 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 45.38% up over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is 53.55% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 39.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.18% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.