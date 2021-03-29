Three Notable Stocks Today: Luminex Corporation (LMNX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares are 38.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.38% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 33.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -4.12% and -2.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the LMNX stock is Underweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Resumed the stock as an Overweight on August 18, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the LMNX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.00. The forecasts give the Luminex Corporation stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.71% or -42.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -92.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.88, up 15.00% from $0.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,213,670 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,530,306. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 294,259 and 146,129 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bennett Todd C., and SVP, Global Sales & Cust Ops at the company, sold 121,507 shares worth $4.14 million at $34.06 per share on Feb 25. The SVP, Finance & CFO had earlier sold another 5,325 LMNX shares valued at $0.17 million on Mar 01. The shares were sold at $32.35 per share. Eck Stephen L. (Director) bought 4,487 shares at $22.40 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $0.1 million while Shapiro Eric, (SR VP, GLOBAL MARKETING) sold 14,179 shares on Aug 05 for $0.57 million with each share fetching $40.16.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) ‎plunged -8.33% to $2.20 its ‎market capitalization arrived at $196,885,491. The stock has a 52-week high price of $7.00 and its ‎‎52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during the last trade its minimum price was $2.20 and it ‎gained the highest price of $2.20.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC ‎reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.‎

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:‎

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, ‎debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes ‎storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination ‎with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.‎

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing ‎trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, ‎tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses ‎operating as usual.‎‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres ‎recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product ‎line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA), on the other hand, is trading around $25.54 with a market cap of $2.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AQUA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $79.96 million. This represented 75.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $322.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.44 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $1.84 billion from $1.84 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $15.61 million, significantly higher than the $4.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 2,165,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,706,345 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.31M shares after the latest sales, with -93.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.90% with a share float percentage of 118.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.52 million shares worth more than $256.73 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.82 million and represent 7.12% of shares outstanding.