Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

346 institutions hold shares in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 100.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.57M, and float is at 63.77M with Short Float at 10.04%. Institutions hold 97.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.75 million shares valued at $385.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the VRNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.96 million shares valued at $333.3 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd which holds 4.33 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $290.82 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $159.54 million.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is 32.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.86 and a high of $52.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $53.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.19% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -48.66% lower than the price target low of $30.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.43, the stock is -5.64% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 46.73% off its SMA200. VRNT registered 107.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.90.

The stock witnessed a -7.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.04%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 246.90 and Fwd P/E is 20.62. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.42% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verint Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $344.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robinson Douglas, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Robinson Douglas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $68.20 per share for a total of $68200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Verint Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that MORIAH ELAN (President, CES) sold a total of 10,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $60.84 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73695.0 shares of the VRNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Robinson Douglas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,607 shares at an average price of $60.24 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 197,315 shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT).

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 35.13% up over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is 30.03% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 39.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.88% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.32.