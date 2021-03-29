Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Volatility At 9.34%, Should You Add A Position?

126 institutions hold shares in Vital Farms Inc. (VITL), with 20.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.73% while institutional investors hold 92.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.05M, and float is at 20.39M with Short Float at 16.95%. Institutions hold 44.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eventide Asset Management LLC with over 2.05 million shares valued at $51.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.21% of the VITL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 1.68 million shares valued at $42.54 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Amazon com, Inc, which holds 1.6 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $40.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $27.1 million.

Vital Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) is -16.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $43.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VITL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.12, the stock is -21.68% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -32.92% off its SMA200. VITL registered a loss of -43.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.13.

The stock witnessed a -22.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.14%, and is -20.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $845.64M and $201.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 156.44 and Fwd P/E is 1624.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.57% and -51.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vital Farms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $56.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year.

Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Vital Farms Inc. (VITL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dale Jason, the company’s COO. SEC filings show that Dale Jason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $28.21 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246.0 shares.

Vital Farms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Diez-Canseco Russell (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $28.13 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VITL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Diez-Canseco Russell (President and CEO) disposed off 14,641 shares at an average price of $27.83 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vital Farms Inc. (VITL).