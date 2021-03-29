Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Track to Reach $67.00 in a Year

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 7.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.89 and a high of $65.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.77% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.14, the stock is 0.08% and 5.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.64% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 54.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.85.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.81%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $7.82B and $7.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.62 and Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.93% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $1.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

595 institutions hold shares in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), with 787.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 110.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.20M, and float is at 123.20M with Short Float at 14.98%. Institutions hold 109.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.1 million shares valued at $652.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the VOYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 9.99 million shares valued at $587.72 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.58 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $445.79 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 6.44 million with a market value of $378.73 million.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grubka Robert L. ,the company’sCEO, Health Solutions. SEC filings show that Grubka Robert L. sold 6,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $64.11 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17139.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that SILVA KEVIN Dsold a total of 14,952 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $58.97 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26379.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, SILVA KEVIN D disposed off 16,831 shares at an average price of $60.35 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 26,379 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) that is 63.00% higher over the past 12 months. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 44.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.3% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 15.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.84.