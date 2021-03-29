What should you know before buying stock in Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is 4.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.06 and a high of $91.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $75.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.99% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.41% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.64% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.05, the stock is -3.76% and -4.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 15.28% off its SMA200. RIO registered 73.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.24.

The stock witnessed a -12.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.58%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 47500 employees, a market worth around $121.72B and $44.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.59% and -15.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto Group (RIO), with 64.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 8.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 12.17 million shares valued at $915.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.98% of the RIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 12.13 million shares valued at $912.57 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 10.51 million shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $790.67 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $476.03 million.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 371.53% up over the past 12 months and BHP Group (BBL) that is 89.03% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.