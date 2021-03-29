Which institution holds the most shares in Itron Inc. (ITRI)

359 institutions hold shares in Itron Inc. (ITRI), with 506.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 102.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.41M, and float is at 39.89M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 101.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.17 million shares valued at $591.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.67% of the ITRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.14 million shares valued at $397.13 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Impax Asset Management Group Plc which holds 2.62 million shares representing 5.80% and valued at over $251.1 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $162.1 million.

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) is -6.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.59 and a high of $122.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITRI stock was last observed hovering at around $87.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.27% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.94% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.22, the stock is -10.53% and -10.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 13.86% off its SMA200. ITRI registered 41.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.35.

The stock witnessed a -23.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.60%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) has around 6749 employees, a market worth around $3.93B and $2.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.03. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.36% and -27.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itron Inc. (ITRI) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $547.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Itron Inc. (ITRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marcolini John F., the company’s SVP, Networked Solutions. SEC filings show that Marcolini John F. sold 1,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $119.26 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7076.0 shares.

Itron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that CADIEUX MICHEL (SVP, HR) sold a total of 6,316 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $95.25 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29542.0 shares of the ITRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Hooper Joan S (SVP & CFO) disposed off 1,999 shares at an average price of $95.84 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 40,934 shares of Itron Inc. (ITRI).

Itron Inc. (ITRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avista Corporation (AVA) that is trading 19.90% up over the past 12 months and Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) that is 64.03% higher over the same period. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 33.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.96% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.6.