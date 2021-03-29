Which institution holds the most shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

218 institutions hold shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), with 245.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.35% while institutional investors hold 117.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 306.00M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 23.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banco Santander, S.A. with over 245.59 million shares valued at $5.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 80.23% of the SC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.93 million shares valued at $284.77 million to account for 4.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Windacre Partnership LLC which holds 10.89 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $239.77 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $145.68 million.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) is 23.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.51 and a high of $28.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.57% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is 2.42% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 28.90% off its SMA200. SC registered 69.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.56.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.97%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) has around 5576 employees, a market worth around $8.23B and $8.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.68% and -4.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.25 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baer Joshua, the company’s Head of Pricing and Strategy. SEC filings show that Baer Joshua sold 4,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $26.43 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15597.0 shares.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Broderick Sandra M (EVP, Head of Operations) sold a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $25.49 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55103.0 shares of the SC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Pfirrman Christopher Keith (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 15,277 shares at an average price of $25.79 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 39,531 shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading 21.62% up over the past 12 months and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) that is 150.91% higher over the same period. Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is 32.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -140.68% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.17.