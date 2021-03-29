Which institution holds the most shares in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

393 institutions hold shares in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 94.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.55M, and float is at 133.41M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 92.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.34 million shares valued at $730.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the SKX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.98 million shares valued at $466.53 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.11 million shares representing 8.86% and valued at over $435.3 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.08% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $298.72 million.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 17.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.02 and a high of $42.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.75% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.71% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.25, the stock is 7.36% and 12.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 26.19% off its SMA200. SKX registered 58.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.14.

The stock witnessed a 15.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.31%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $6.52B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.57 and Fwd P/E is 17.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.00% and -0.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREENBERG JEFFREY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GREENBERG JEFFREY sold 20 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $39.90 per share for a total of $798.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GREENBERG JEFFREY (Director) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $37.95 per share for $3.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, NASON MARK A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 14,648 shares at an average price of $38.69 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 63,957 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 161.44% up over the past 12 months and Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is 337.06% higher over the same period. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 137.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.27% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.