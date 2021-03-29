Which Institutions Own Shares In Cerus Corporation (CERS)?

The shares outstanding are 167.40M, and float is at 163.66M with Short Float at 8.45%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) is -13.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CERS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 25.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.96, the stock is -3.72% and -12.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.37 million and changing 4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -10.53% off its SMA200. CERS registered 36.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.05%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $955.51M and $114.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.13% and -32.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.60%).

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $27.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Cerus Corporation (CERS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jayaraman Vivek K, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jayaraman Vivek K sold 37,149 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.38 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Cerus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Green Kevin Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 29,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.38 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CERS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Greenman William Mariner (President and CEO) disposed off 156,407 shares at an average price of $6.38 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 975,257 shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS).

Cerus Corporation (CERS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teligent Inc. (TLGT) that is trading -76.52% down over the past 12 months and Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) that is 10.79% higher over the same period.