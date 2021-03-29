Which Institutions Own Shares In ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)?

254 institutions hold shares in ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 74.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.97M, and float is at 169.83M with Short Float at 13.14%. Institutions hold 73.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 22.08 million shares valued at $142.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.06% of the IMGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 18.42 million shares valued at $118.79 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.16 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $97.76 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.09% of the shares totaling 14.16 million with a market value of $91.31 million.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) is 28.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMGN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.28, the stock is -4.74% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 42.15% off its SMA200. IMGN registered 133.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.60.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.97%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $132.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.59% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $17.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOSTER DAVID G, the company’s V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off.. SEC filings show that FOSTER DAVID G sold 11,052 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $6.38 per share for a total of $70512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37912.0 shares.

ImmunoGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that FOSTER DAVID G (V.P.-Fin., Prin. Acctg. Off.) sold a total of 5,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $3.43 per share for $18687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21382.0 shares of the IMGN stock.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.93% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 15.55% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 22.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 26.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.16.