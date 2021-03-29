Which Institutions Own Shares In RH (RH)?

466 institutions hold shares in RH (RH), with 2.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.55% while institutional investors hold 118.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.55M, and float is at 18.25M with Short Float at 12.94%. Institutions hold 106.25% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.93 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.34% of the RH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.52 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 12.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.77 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $791.51 million, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 8.49% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $775.35 million.

RH (NYSE: RH) is 29.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.61 and a high of $540.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $529.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 49.1% off its average median price target of $600.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.34% off the consensus price target high of $675.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -15.64% lower than the price target low of $500.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $578.18, the stock is 20.24% and 18.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 9.28% at the moment leaves the stock 48.20% off its SMA200. RH registered 434.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $489.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $439.90.

The stock witnessed a 22.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.75%, and is 12.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.50% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.79 and Fwd P/E is 24.85. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 583.35% and 6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.70%).

RH (RH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RH (RH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4 with sales reaching $748.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.70% in year-over-year returns.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 306.97% up over the past 12 months and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) that is 198.24% higher over the same period. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is 498.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.